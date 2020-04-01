To help the countrymen fight the pandemic Coronavirus, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday donated Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

AIFF donates Rs. 25 lakhs to PM CARES Fund

“In wake of the crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic, All India Football Federation has pledged to contribute Rs. 25 lakhs to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund,” said AIFF in a statement on their official website.

Meanwhile, AIFF President Mr Praful Patel said: “The love, care and support from countrymen has provided us motivation all throughout. Hence, now is the time to pay back our country in whatever manner we can. We need to stand together and help each other hoping to overcome the crisis.”

Meanwhile, the football governing body of India has also directed all employees to work from home from March 14 itself, and all footballing activities under AIFF aegis have also been suspended till further notice.

Notably, India is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus which has so far claimed at least 38 lives and affected over 1600 in the country.

As promised last weekend, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday donated Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex cricket body of India shared the news through its Twitter handle.

"As pledged, BCCI has contributed INR 51 crores to hon'ble Prime Minister

Narendra Modi Ji's initiative PM-CARES Fund."