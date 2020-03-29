In a recent development, teenage shooter Esha Singh on Sunday has decided to donate as much as Rs 30,000 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to help India in its fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

At just 15 years of age, Esha has become the youngest sportsperson in India to make a monetary contribution to the cause.

“I pledge to contribute 30 thousand rupees from my savings to the PM CARE FUND to Fight Covid 19… ,” Esha posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh, who was part of ICC T20 World Cup played in Australia, donated Rs 1 lakh to fight the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

As far as male cricketers are concerned, Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina have come ahead so far come as they contributed Rs 50 lakh and Rs 52 lakh respectively. Ajinkya Rahane also chipped in with Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contributed a sum of Rs 52 crores to aid India battle the COVID-19 situation in India.