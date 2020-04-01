Former Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar is convinced that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the entire world to a standstill, is sure to leave more people bankrupt than dead.

“This coronavirus pandemic is going to leave more people bankrupt than dead,” Akhat wrote on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Earlier, the former pacer, who is known as the Rawalpindi Express, had urged people to help each other during this time when the entire world irrespective of cast, creed and religion is battling COVID-19.

“Request all my fans all across the globe. Coronavirus is a global crisis and we have to think as a global force, rise above religion. Lockdown is happening so that the virus does not spread. If you are doing interaction and meeting in places, it will not help,” he had said in a YouTube video.

“If you are hoarding things, please think about the daily wage workers. Stores are empty. What is the guarantee that you will live after three months? Think about the daily wage worker, how will he feed his family? Think about people, time to be a human, not Hindu, Muslim. People will have to help each other, collect funds. Stop hoarding,” he added.

“Rich will still survive; how will the poor survive? Have faith. We are living like animals, live like humans. Try to be helpful, please stop storing stuff. It is the time we look after each other. No time to be divided, we have to live as humans,” he concluded.

