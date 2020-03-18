In a recent public announcement, Australian Test skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday stated that the threat of COVID-19 pandemic is much bigger than the game of cricket and thus it needs to be dealt with seriously. Paine justified the suspension of all cricketing activities around the world by claiming that the health concerns were primary.

It is worth highlighting that cricket is not the only sport that has been negatively affected by the virus. In fact, all major sports around the globe have either been suspended or are being played behind closed doors.

“As hard as it is for all cricketers at the moment I think it is time that we take a break. I know it’s even harder this time of year when you’ve got finals and trophies are on the line and it’s all there to be won but this is bigger than us, bigger than the game of cricket but it’s something that needs to be taken very seriously,” Paine said in a video posted in Twitter.

“I hope that we’re all back playing the game we love and going about our lives the way we want to as soon as possible but in the meantime, please take care of yourselves, take care of others and let’s ride this out together,” he added.

The Australian cricketing calendar has seen the three-ODI series against New Zealand called off, while the three-match T20I series against the same opponents has also been pushed back for now. Moreover, the domestic tournament Sheffield Shield has been cancelled too in view of the COVID-19 issue.

Meanwhile, the Australian women’s cricket team, that recently lifted their fifth T20 World Cup after beating India in the finals, also had a tour scheduled to South Africa which now stands cancelled.

“There’s no doubt it’s been a big week for our cricket community. Some decisions have been made in the best interests of our country and our most vulnerable people. One of those decisions has been to cancel all cricket. I realise that’s tough but it’s something we should all take very seriously,” Paine said.

“I would certainly love to be playing with Tasmania right now in the hunt for a Sheffield Shield final and there’s no doubt our Australian men’s team would love to be in Hobart trying to win the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and certainly our female world champion team would love to be in South Africa. But we’re not, and for very very good reason,” he went on to add.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also posted a message on his social media profile to spread awareness among people about the steps they need to take as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

“We are all worried due to the coronavirus. There are few things which I can keep in mind like stay away from public places as it can spread from one person to other, stay away from people with symptoms of flu,” he said.

“See a doctor if you show symptoms or call the helpline number, wash hands with soap as many times as possible in flowing water and don’t go by hearsay. It can happen to anybody and don’t ignore it,” he added.

“…by understading how it spreads we can defeat it,” he further stated.

The disease has infected close to 2,00,000 people worldwide and claimed almost to 8,000 lives. As far as the Indian scenario is concerned at least 147 people have been infected so far while three people have died of the virus.