Juventus on Wednesday drubbed Udinese by a 4-0 scoreline in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia at Allianz Stadium.

With the win, Juventus progressed into the quarterfinals of the competition. Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring as Paulo Dybala grabbed a brace, while Douglas Costa added the fourth goal through a penalty.

In the 16th minute, Higuain took Juve in the driving seat. He played a number of quick one-two passes with Dybala, who lastly chipped the ball over the top of the Udinese defence for Higuain to chest down and then fire past goalie Andrade Nicolas to draw the first blood.

Just ten minutes to the goal, Nicolas fouled Federico Bernardeschi and Dybala converted from the spot to double the lead, before the Argentine himself put the game in bed in the 57th minute after curling the ball into the back of the net.

A spot-kick from Costa in the 61st minute decided the fate for Juventus after Bram Nuytinck handed the ball in the box to block a close-range shot heading towards the goal.

Here are the Starting XIs and substitutions of both the teams:

Juventus XI: Buffon; Danilo, de Ligt, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Rabiot (Ramsey 71’), Bernardeschi; Douglas Costa (Cuadrado 63’); Higuain, Dybala (Pjaca 73’)

Substitutes: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Pjanic, Ramsey, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Pjaca, Emre Can, Coccolo

Udinese XI: Nicolas; Opoku, De Maio, Nuytinck; Ter-Avest, Barak, Jajalo, Walace, Sema; Nestorovski, Teodorczyk

Substitutes: Musso, Perisan, Troost-Ekong, Fofana, Okaka, De Paul, Lasagna, Stryger-Larsen, Mandragora, Becao