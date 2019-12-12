Premier League side Everton have confirmed that their caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will in charge of the team for the crucial Manchester United clash this weekend.

Notably, Duncan Ferguson was appointed as the caretaker manager of the team after Marco Silva was shown the door by the club. In his first match as the manager, Ferguson helped the team register a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

“Duncan Ferguson will remain as Everton caretaker manager for Sunday’s Premier League visit to Manchester United. Former striker Ferguson was in charge as the Blues secured a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison on Saturday,” the club confirmed in a statement released by them.

“Ferguson will again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell and Francis Jeffers and goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly,” the statement added.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and former Red Devils boss David Moyes have been linked with the Everton job till now. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.