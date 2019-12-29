In a dramatic turn of events, Borussia Dortmund have signed Erling Haaland ahead of teams like Manchester United and Juventus who also seemed interested to include the RB Salzburg star.

The Bundesliga club have reportedly signed a contract that keeps him at Borussia Dortmund until 2024.

The move is set to further strengthen the Dortmund side gauging from Halaand’s amazing run of play in the season so far. The teenager has already scored 28 gaols in 22 matches this season with eight of them coming in the UEFA Champions League.

On his way to an amazing season so far, Haaland also became the first teenager to score in the first five match days of the Champions League.

“I had intense talks with the club hierarchy, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and coach Lucien Favre,” Haaland was quoted as saying by multiple sources including ESPN FC.

“I had the feeling from an early stage that I really wanted to join this club and play in front of over 80,000 supporters. I can’t wait to get started,” he added.

“We can expect an ambitious, athletic and physical centre forward with a proven nose for goal,” Dortmund sporting director Zorc said.

“At 19, Erling is still at the start of what will hopefully be a massive career,” he said.

The move comes as a massive blow to some of the top European teams like Juventus and Manchester United. The Red Devils, in particular, would be taken aback since their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had already coached Haaland back in Norway and it was being speculated that he might be able to convince him to join the team.

Now, with Haaland confirmed to join Dortmund, it remains to be seen which striker other teams like United and Juventus target.