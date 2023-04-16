Confident of performing well in Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra on Sunday exuded confidence of performing well in the Diamond league, which is slated to be held in Doha on 5th May

With the world’s best track and field athletes making their way to Qatar to compete in the international competition, Neeraj is well prepared to compete in this competition after winning the 2022 Diamond League final that was held in Zurich.

“My preparations are going well. We were in South Africa recently where we were focusing on concentrating on strength and conditioning. Now we are in Turkey at the Gloria Sports Arena to improve my technical skill so that I am in peak condition to compete in the Diamond League in Doha.” he said in an interview to JSW Sports.

“This year we have a hectic competitive schedule with the Asian games in October later this year, so I want to improve technically as much as I can before we start competing this year. Along with the coaches and physios we are planning my training schedule very precisely so that I can improve while giving myself enough time to recover also because I want to compete in as many competitions this year as possible and avoid any kind of injuries.” the Javelin thrower said adding “I am always looking to improve so that is my main focus this year also, I want to keep on enhancing my performance with each passing competition and year.”

Neeraj, who won the Silver medal at the World Championships in 2022 that were held in Eugene, talked about how motivated he is to compete against the best athletes in the world at the Diamond League in Doha. The Haryana native said, “It feels great to go up against the best athletes from across the globe, it gives me a chance to test myself out against elite competitors which is always a great motivator for me. I did not participate in the previous Diamond League that was held in Doha, because I felt I had not got a chance to train enough, but this time we started our preparations on time and now I feel primed to compete in the league in Doha this year. So hopefully, we will come away with the desired result.”

“Winning the Gold Medal at my first ever Olympics in Tokyo does also serve as a great motivator for me, especially since my overall experience of the games was wonderful. I am sure people’s expectations of me will be higher for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but I will take that in my stride and will convert those expectations and pressure into motivators. I have also learned a great deal since that Gold Medal in Tokyo of how to handle the pressure and maintain focus. We put in a lot of work to compete at the Tokyo games, so I will be looking to work even harder for the Paris Games so that we can come home with another medal from the games,” he opined.

Asked about his coach Klaus Bartonietz, who has been guiding him since 2019 and has been by his side through various successes he has had over the last four years. Neeraj said, “Coach Klaus is wonderful, we share a great dynamic. He understands the mindset of an athlete really well, due to which he does not pile on unnecessary pressure on me at any point. He always makes sure that I am not frustrated and helps me manage tough situations in training really well. So, we are focused on improving as much as we can ahead of the Diamond League in Doha.”