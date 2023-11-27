Confident India look to seal series in third T20I

A three-hour long flight after finishing Sunday’s game at India’s southernmost venue in Thiruvananthapuram before boarding the flight to far North-East could be challenging for both India and Australia, as they prepare to face off in the third game of the five-match series here on Tuesday. But that’s the rigours of international cricket and professional cricketers are expected to handle those challenges with ease.

For India, having already taken a 2-0 lead, a win in Guwahati will help them seal the series, but unlike other venues, the equation could be tricky at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here as dew is expected to play a crucial role during the entire contest.

India had a near perfect outing in the first two matches, more so in the second game, with three of the top order — Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 off 25 balls), Ishan Kishan (52 off 32) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 off 43) setting up the innings before Rinku Singh (31 not out off 9), Suryakumar Yadav (19 off 10) and Tilak Varma (7 not out off 2) putting the finishing touches for a mammoth score of 235/4.

The series is largely an audition of sorts for the T20 World Cup in June, and in the absence of the regulars, the youngsters, heavily fed on Indian Premier League (IPL) diet, grabbed the opportunities with both hands. While Jaiswal made it count after missing out in the first game in Vizag, Ruturaj too showed his class with a crafty knock, and despite opening the innings, he was outscored by both Jaiswal and Kishan for his fifty.

Ishan also came up with his second consecutive half century of the series, and overcame a sedate start once the Australian leg-spin duo of Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha started operating. And once the platform was laid by the top order, Rinku Singh once again showed his mettle as a fast-rising finisher, and how beautifully he has imbibed the characteristics from the great man himself — Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“I asked Mahi bhai once what he thinks when batting in the last few overs,” Rinku said on the BCCI website after the first T20I. “He said the more you stay calm, the more you try to hit straight, the better it will be. So I follow that now. I try to stay calm, try not to show any reaction, and that has helped me,” he added.

Having made his T20I debut in August, Rinku has so far played only seven games, and batted just four times. But in those four innings, he has scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 216.94 while getting out once. Among those who have batted from No. 5 to 7 for India since the last T20 World Cup, he arguably boasts of the best strike rate.

Once Hardik Pandya returns to the side, India could have a reliable lower middle order with Rinku in company, as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the US, next summer.

On the bowling front, India’s new look attack, barring the spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel, are still a work in progress. Both Indian spinners have shown that irrespective of the format, they do not hesitate to flight the ball, and get the desired results as the run rate keeps ballooning in high scoring games.

Among the pacers, Prasidh Krishna got his act together after being off-colour in the first game, while Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar were tonked for plenty, especially by Matthew Wade during the fag end of the contest on Sunday. Known for his ability to control the game in the death overs, Arshdeep has been unable to nail his lengths right, and could well be rested for the game. In his place, Avesh Khan could make the XI.

On the other hand, the Aussies might get their World Cup final hero Travis Head back into action with the series at stake. Even though Head averages in T20Is aren’t promising, his recent exploits with the bat can’t be overlooked. While Australia’s middle order came good in the second game, they will expect the top order to set the tone and in that scenario, Head’s inclusion makes sense.