Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has completely recovered after testing positive for novel coronavirus, is looking at the positive things from the pandemic that has wreaked havoc worldwide.

“Well, I have three kids with a lot of energy! They are 10, seven and four so you can imagine! I am a very positive person and I try to take the moment to say ‘Ok, what can we take from this? What’s the lesson here and what’s the opportunity for us?,” Arteta was quoted as saying on the official website of Arsenal.

“For 17 years, I haven’t had the opportunity to wake up with my kids and spend a lot of time, dedicate my time and listen to them. You know, do their homework with them and the same with my missus. So this is a great opportunity,” he added.

The Spaniard, who tested positive on March 12, informed that he has completely recovered now but believes the COVID-19 pandemic is teaching people a good lesson about love and care.

Speaking about the first few days in his treatment, Arteta said, “I am feeling completely recovered, it’s true I started having some symptoms when we got the phone call from the club to let us know that we might be exposed to the virus because of the owner of Olympiacos and in that moment… I don’t know, I felt something within me, that I had it.”

The deadly outbreak of the COVID-19, which has infected more than 5,32,200 people and killed over 24,000, has severely affected the football calendars across the world.

All the major leagues and tournaments, including the English Premier League and the other top four European leagues have come into a standstill. The continental events Champions League and Europa League have also been postponed until further notice.