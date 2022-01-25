To be completely honest, I announced my retirement too soon, says Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has admitted she regrets announcing her retirement from the WTA at the end of the 2022 season.

During the first round of the Australian Open women’s doubles, Sadiqa announced her retirement plans. The Australian Open run of Stephanie Klitschko and Rajeev Ram ended in the mixed doubles quarter-finals on Tuesday in 1 hour and 30 minutes, losing to Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler.

As she said in her post-match interview with Sony Sports Network, Sania’s outlook on tennis had not changed just because it was her last year playing. The tennis star is still determined to play her best and give everything she has.

“I made the announcement too soon, to be very honest. I’m kind of regretting it because that’s all I’m being asked about right now,” Sania said. “I am playing tennis to win matches, and until I play, I am going to try and win every match I play. It’s not something (post-retirement outlook) that’s on my mind constantly. I enjoy playing tennis, win or lose.”