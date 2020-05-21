After Shane Warne called former Australia teammate and captain Steve Waugh “the most selfish cricketer” that he ever played with, the latter in his reply said that Warne’s comments are a reflection of himself.

“Wow ! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times – is that correct ? (sic),” Warne had said while responding to a stat talking about the number of times Waugh was involved in run-outs during his international career.

Wow ! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times – is that correct ? Mmmmmmmmm https://t.co/TpEnbnDG1q — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 15, 2020

“For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times – I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI – I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat,” he had said in another tweet.

For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times – I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI – I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat……. https://t.co/QMigV788L7 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 15, 2020

Waugh, in his reply, stated that he has “nothing to do” with Warne’s comments.

“People keep saying it’s a feud,” Waugh told Nine Papers, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“But to me, a feud’s between two people. I’ve never brought into it, so it’s just one person.

“His comments are a reflection of himself, nothing to do with me.

“That’s all I’d say,” he added.