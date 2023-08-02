Football fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting the start of the 2023-24 season since the football season of 2022-23 ended in May. With only ten days left until the new season begins, let us take a closer look at the top five football leagues in the world.

1. English Premier League

The English Premier League is the world’s oldest and most highly anticipated football league. The league kicks off on August 11th and features world-class players such as Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, and Gabriel Jesus, as well as coaches like Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, and Erik Ten Hag who have set high standards for the league. The first match of the season will be between Burnley and Manchester City, the defending champions, on August 12th at 12:30 am IST (Saturday). The league will welcome three teams from the second division: Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town, who have been promoted to the first division in place of demoted teams like Leicester City, Southampton, and Leeds United. The league will also see some world-class players in new jerseys, such as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber in Arsenal, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in Chelsea, Mason Mount in Manchester United, and many more.

2. La Liga

The Spanish league is also extremely popular and has seen legendary players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Busquets, Karim Benzema, and many more. The new season kicks off on August 11th at 11 pm IST with the first game between Almeria FC and Rayo Vallencayo. The league will also welcome some talented players this season, such as Ilkay Gundogan in Barcelona, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz in Real Madrid, Daley Blind in Girona FC, and many more.

Advertisement

3. Serie A

The Italian league in itself has witnessed many iconic legends in the league over the past many years. Recently one of the greatest legends in the football world who carried the personality of a lion from the beginning to the end of his career, Zlatan Ibrahimović retired from international football last season bidding goodbye as an AC Milan legend. The league will kick off on the 19th of August. The first match will be between Frosinone and defending champions Napoli FC at 10 pm IST. The league will welcome some new players like; Luka Romero and Christian Pulisic in AC Milan, Frattesi and Cuadrado in Inter Milan, Aouar in AS Roma and many more.

4. Bundesliga

The Bundesliga has a significant impact on global football. For many decades, the league has dominated Germany, but teams like Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich have spread their passion and culture across the world. The new season of the German league is set to begin on August 18th, with the first match between the 11-time consecutive title winners, FC Bayern Munich, and Werder Bremen at 8:30 pm IST. Several new players will be joining the league or sporting new jersey colours, including Granit Xhaka, Alex Grimaldo, and Arthur in Bayern Leverkusen, Min-jae Kim, Konrad Laimer, and Raphael Guerreiro in FC Bayern Munich, and Marcel Sabitzer in Dortmund, to name a few.

5. Ligue 1

Although not as popular in Europe, the French league, Ligue 1, has gained substantial attention from teams like PSG and their world-class talents. The league will kick off its 2023/24 season on August 11th, with the match between OGC Nice and Lille scheduled for August 12th at 12:30 a.m. This season, the league will welcome new players like Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Ugarte, and Milan Skriniar in PSG, as well as Aubameyang in Marseille and many others.