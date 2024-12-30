“Clearly not out”: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla backs Jaiswal as his dismissal divides cricket world

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-Ppresident Rajeev Shukla feels Yashasvi Jaiswal was “clearly” not out on Day 5 of the fourth Test of the BGT series against Australia in Melbourne on Monday.

The decision by the third umpire Sharfuddoula on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test of the BGT series has left the world of cricket divided.

The controversial moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 71st over when Jaiswal tried to pull the ball away off Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia appealed for the decision, but the on-field umpired turned them down. Cummins decided to take the decision upstairs, and that’s where the controversial moment happened.

Advertisement

In the replay, the ball seemingly deflected on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the snickometer didn’t show any movement when the ball visibly appeared to be deflected off Jaiswal’s gloves.

The third umpire felt the visual evidence was enough to deem Jaiswal out and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision.

Advertisement

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla took to X and stated that the young southpaw was clearly not out. According to him, the third umpire should have had solid reasons to overturn the decision.

“Yashaswi jayaswal was clearly not out. Third umpire should have taken note of what technology was suggesting. While over ruling field umpire third umpire should have solid reasons,” Shukla wrote on X.

For former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, the decision was clearly out, and there should be no argument about Jaiswal’s dismissal.

“They can make of it what they like. That clearly hit the glove.” “As far as I’m concerned, there’s no argument whatsoever.” – Ricky Ponting said during commentary.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan gave his take on the entire incident and said, “There was a deflection but nothing on snicko…”

For former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, it was an “Interesting and huge moment.”

Jaiswal’s dissmisal lef India without much hope as the Australians managed to bowl India out and win the 4th Test at the MCG by 185 runs and take a 2-1 lead in the five match series. The last test will now be played at Sydney.