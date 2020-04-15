Chelsea’s American forward Christian Pulisic, who joined the Blues from German side Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2019-20 season, has he said that he found Premier League “more physically demanding” than the Bundesliga.

Pulisic opined that England’s top-flight was more congested than Germany’s as the footballers have to prepare and stay fit for different competitions in a short space of time.

“The Premier League is more physically demanding because of the sheer number of games and the run of the schedule,” Pulisic was quoted as saying on the official website of Chelsea.

“You play so many different competitions in a short space of time, so it’s quite demanding and you learn quickly about that. It’s a physical league in general,” he added. “There’s been a lot to learn but my Bundesliga experience has helped me in that sense, as it’s not totally different to the Premier League.”

Pulisic also spoke about his experience to play under Frank Lampard as he said it was always great to learn from someone he watched and followed while growing up.

“It’s been great. I watched so much of him growing up and now just getting to work with him every day and learn from him, it’s awesome. He knows so much about the game and has so much experience, so it’s great to learn from him,” the 22-year-old said.

Meanwhile, the Premier League has extended the suspension of the 2019/20 season beyond May for an indefinite period and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.” the Premier League said in an official statement.