With the coronavirus enforced lockdown easing around the world, cricketing action is set to resume in the near future. While England and West Indies are set to take on each other for a Test series, Cricket Australia has already announced the schedule of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to happen in December.

Ian Chappell has talked about the much-anticipated India tour of Australia later this year and he feels that Indian selectors could well have a problem of plenty while selecting players for the series.

As far as the spinning department is concerned, India has three spinners to choose from. While Ravichandran Ashwin is a proven match-winner with the ball in all conditions, Ravindra Jadeja’s ability with the bat and ball and his brilliance on the field makes him almost undroppable from the Playing XI. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is also a vital option in the spinning department with his chinaman bowling.

“Choosing a spinner will prove a major headache for the Indian selectors. R Ashwin has a great overall record, but not so much in Australia.

“Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round talents and improved bowling form make him a legitimate challenger, while Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist-spin is the biggest wicket-taking threat on Australian pitches. The decision will call for brave selections,” he reckoned.

Chappell also feels that India should have Hardik Pandya in the Test side when they travel to Australia later this year.

“It will help if Hardik Pandya is available. He gives India an extra bowling option to maintain the pressure when the leading fast bowlers need a rest,” Chappell wrote his column for ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“This is Pandya’s chance to gradually build up overs in the three Tests before the SCG match, where he could act as the third seamer so that a second spinner can be included,” Chappell said.

“Having Pandya at seven would necessitate Rishabh Pant keeping and batting at six.”

Chappell also stated that India’s biggest challenge would be to deal with the Australian batting order which is now less reliant on the duo of Steve Smith and David Warner.

“India’s biggest challenge will be navigating a strong Australian batting line-up. In addition to Smith and Warner, the meteoric rise of Marnus Labuschagne at No. 3 has helped solidify the batting,” Chappell wrote.

“Australia are now far less reliant for success on big contributions from Smith and Warner,” he added.