Indian test match specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has started his net session with a scheduled Australia tour later this year in mind. He posted a video of him batting at the nets on social media on Saturday.

“Getting back into the groove!#saturdaysession #musictomyears,” Pujara captioned the video post.

Pujara had earlier shared a photograph of the Indian test side celebrating their series wins in Australia last year and stated that he cannot wait to get back among the players in the dressing room.

Pujara last featured for India on their tour to New Zealand earlier in the year. Post that, all cricketing activities were forced to be suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricketing action is all set to resume with the West Indies tour of England 2020 commencing on 8 July. However, there is still no clarity on India’s tour of Australia later in the year.

With heavyweights David Warner and Steve Smith back in the Australian setup, it is expected to be a bigger challenge for the Indian team to repeat the success of their previous tour.