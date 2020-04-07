India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has donated towards the PM-CARES and Gujarat CM Relief Funds to help the country fight the pandemic coronavirus.

“My family and I have contributed our bit to the PM Cares Fund and Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope you will too,” said Pujara in a tweet on Tuesday.

“We are thankful to all the medical professionals, policemen and women and all others who are out there working hard for our country and humanity,” he added.

Prior to Pujara, India skipper Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma has contributed a sum of Rs 3 crore, while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion PV Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Sportspersons from across all fields have tried their best to help the government fight the outbreak. Most have gone ahead and not only made donations, but also used their social media platforms to spread awareness about the directives issued by the health department in this battle against coronavirus.

Sportspersons have even taken to social media to interact with their fans as they stay indoors and have time and again asked the followers to keep in mind the guidelines given by the health ministry to fight the war against coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)