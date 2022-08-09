Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / Chess Olympiad: Uzbekistan wins Open section gold, Ukraine in Women’s section

Chess Olympiad: Uzbekistan wins Open section gold, Ukraine in Women’s section

The India-2 team, composed of young players, won against Germany in the 11th and final round 3-1. 

IANS | August 9, 2022 4:56 pm

Chess Olympiad, India, Uzbekistan,

Chess Olympiad: Uzbekistan wins Open section gold, Ukraine in Women's section (Picture Credits - Twitter)

The 14th-seeded Uzbekistan team won the gold medal while Armenia and India-2 team won the silver and bronze in the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad held here, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said.

The Uzbekistan team defeated the Netherlands in the second round with Jakhongir Vakhidov’s win on board 4.


According to FIDE, Ukraine is the winner of the gold in the women’s section.

The India-2 team, composed of young players, won against Germany in the 11th and final round 3-1.

(Inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Longboarding - A sport which will remember the Late Anas Hajas
India records 12,751 Covid cases in last 24 hours
Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, Rahul return; Bumrah out of Asia Cup due to injury