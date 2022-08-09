Chess Olympiad: Uzbekistan wins Open section gold, Ukraine in Women’s section

The 14th-seeded Uzbekistan team won the gold medal while Armenia and India-2 team won the silver and bronze in the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad held here, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said.

The Uzbekistan team defeated the Netherlands in the second round with Jakhongir Vakhidov’s win on board 4.

Uzbekistan is the winner of the open section of the 44th #ChessOlympiad! ♟ They beat the Netherlands in the final round thanks to Jakhongir Vakhidov’s win on board 4. : Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/BWs5rA6W4j — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 9, 2022



According to FIDE, Ukraine is the winner of the gold in the women’s section.

The India-2 team, composed of young players, won against Germany in the 11th and final round 3-1.

