To combat the Coronavirus, Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday urged everyone to practise social distancing and stay at home during the 21-day lockdown in the nation.

With the COVID-19 spreading its hold over India, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the virus. But the people of India are not taking things seriously and many of them are still roaming outside, ignoring the guidelines of health officials.

“Please stay at home, work from home and practice social distancing strictly for everyone’s collective well-being. Let us be responsible citizens during these unprecedented times,” the club said in a statement.

“It is important for us NOT to panic. And NOT to believe and NOT to spread any fake news surrounding the virus.

“This period is a test of our resolve. And we are all on the same side,” it added.

The virus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed at least 12 lives and affected over 600 in India.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. With a hope that they along with everyone impacted by the virus find strength to power through and come out on top after this challenging phase,” said Chennaiyin FC.

Advising the people not to mistake lockdown for a holiday, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also on Wednesday asked people to stay at home in order to eradicate the coronavirus.