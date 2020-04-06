As far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the two teams that have absolutely dominated the league. Although there is no doubt that Chennai Super Kings helmed by MS Dhoni is the most consistent team in the history of the tournament, Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma has been quite a force to reckon with.

Opining on the same, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that Mumbai Indians have emerged as the team which have been able to challenge Chennai Super Kings. Not only that, but Mumbai Indians also have been the better side in the finals.

“The IPL has been going on for about 12 years, and when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there’s been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well. Mumbai Indians have won 4, CSK has won 3 but they have played less IPL,” Manjrekar told Star Sports Network.

“When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, a couple of IPL titles to MI. When MI come to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, may be Mumbai Indians have a slight edge,” he further added.

Although the chances of organising the Indian Premier League seem bleak at this point in time, media reports are claiming that the organisers are looking at a different window to stage the tournament hoping that the country would be able to recover till then.

As of now, the IPL stands postponed until 15 April, with an official announcement regarding its further postponement or cancellation expected anytime soon.