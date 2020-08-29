Another Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer is believed to have tested positive for coronavirus after a day 12 members of the squad were reported to have suffered a similar fate.

Even though the identity of the player has not been revealed, a PTI report states that the player in question is a right-handed top-order batsman, who has been a part of India A teams in the recent past and is a prolific performer in Ranji Trophy.

The same report suggests that he is the second cricketer who tested positive. The first cricketer is rumoured to be the one among the 12 who were found positive on Friday.

According to a different report carried by the Times of India, the first CSK with coronavirus is a T20 specialist pacer and can be Deepak Chahar.

All the members of the CSK franchise, who are there in Dubai, have been quarantined. However, any official communication, either from CSK or the BCCI, is yet to be made.

A total of 12 members are have been affected and the entire team has been told to go quarantine again. It is learnt that they got infected during a camp in Chennai,” the news agency quoted sources as saying.

The CSK team had landed in Dubai on August 21 and after the mandatory six-day quarantine period had started training as well. The IPL begins on September 19, but the BCCI has still not released the scheduled of the matches.

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended again due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.