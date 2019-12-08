Premier League giants Chelsea will be entering the transfer market yet again after the Court of Arbitration for Sports decided to half their transfer ban. This means that the Blues, who have already served half their ban in the summer, are free to add players in the squad in the forthcoming January transfer window. Reports are now claiming that Chelsea are ready to break massive records to rope in a Manchester United target.

According to a report carried by Daily Mail, Chelsea are willing to break all kinds of Premier League transfer records to bag Manchester United target, Jadon Sancho. The report adds that the Frank Lampard managed side is preparing to a bid in and around £100 Million for Sancho.

It is worth highlighting that if Chelsea indeed manage to bring in Sancho for the reported fee, they will break the club as well as the Premier League record. This implies that Sancho may become the most expensive England player ever and the most expensive league transfer as well. The current record holder is none other than Paul Pogba, who had joined Manchester United from Serie A giants Juventus for a reported fee of £89 Million back in 2016.

The Blues have also been linked with players like Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Nathan Ake.