Chelsea’s pursuit for Timo Werner seems to have been delayed as the footballer is not interested to hold any kind of transfer talks till next season, while Jadon Sancho, who has been under the radar of Chelsea for a long time now, is unlikely to move out of Borussia Dortmund.

Werner is believed to be not interested in moving out of Leipzig till at least the Euro 2020 and is currently focused on winning the German Bundesliga with them. Leipzig leads the point tally ahead of heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho, on the other hand, will be a tough bargain for Frank Lampard as the Dortmund officials are keen to hold on to the 19-year-old English sensation until the end of the season.

Another cause that might create a ruckus in Werner’s transfer to Chelsea is the confusion regarding his transfer clause- sometimes the release clause has been quoted as low as £25.6million while at other times it has been quoted as £51.2million. The Blues want to be very clear before they submit their official bid.

Actually, the release clause in his contract states the 23-year-old would be available for a cheaper price in the summer transfer window than in January, states a report in Goal.com. But with the player not interested to move out, no club will trigger the clause condition of a January move.

With already 18 goals this season for Leipzig, Werner has also generated interests from other English giants like Manchester United and Liverpool.