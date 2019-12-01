It is an open secret that English youngster Jadon Sancho is looking for a way out from Borussia Dortmund. And that some European giants are already after him is also a well-reported fact.

Manchester United and Barcelona are keeping him under close tab and according to European news sites Real Madrid and Liverpool have also expressed interest on him.

Sancho has already launched himself among the very best in the world. Despite being just 19-year-old, the Brit has over 50 Bundesliga games and 11 international appearances for the England senior team under his belt.

At least once in a week, he is associated with a European giant with a price tag of over € 100 million. After his exceptional 2018-19 season in the German league where he had 12 goals and the league-high 17 assists, Sancho has been touted as the next big thing in world football.

Now with the winter transfer window approaching, it looks like another English Premier League club have thrown their hat in the race to acquire the service of the under-17 World Cup winner.

According to a report on The Independent, Chelsea scouts are keeping a close eye on Sancho. Willian and Pedro are out of contract at the end of the season and manager Frank Lampard will be left with only two wingers in the form of Christian Pulisic and Calum Hudson-Odoi.

The Stamford Bridge club have also expressed their willingness to go for Crystal Palace ‘s 27-year-old forward Wilfried Zaha.

Another report on the same platform suggests that the Blues have also kept a tab on Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland. Manchester United and Arsenal are also reportedly planning a bid for Haaland.

Norwegian newspaper VG claims that the 19-year-old would be closely watched by Premier League trio during Salzburg’s game against Admira in the Austrian Bundesliga.