Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has compared young American Christian Pulisic’s goal-scoring ability to that of Liverpool strikers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Manchester City veteran Raheem Sterling.

“I think he can be a really big player. Because he broke through so young in Germany and he moves to us, people’s expectations rise, but we have to take his age into consideration,” Lampard said as quoted by Gaol.com.

“There’s no doubt in his quality and you can see that. He is very keen to work and improve. He is particularly hungry at the minute because of his injury. And if he wants to learn, and he does, on the training pitch and how he sees the game, he needs to look at the players he sees around him who have made that sort of jump like the Raheem Sterlings, Sadio Manes and Mo Salahs who are now producing numbers [of goals] from wide areas.

“It is important that he understands the work he needs to do to do that because he definitely has the talent to do it. He needs to try and get to that level and I am delighted to have him at the minute. He works hard every day and he has to set his sights as high as he can,” the Chelsea boss added.

Pulisic had scored a brilliant solo goal against Manchester City in Premier League on Friday to help Chelsea win 2-1. The result also helped Liverpool to gain an unassailable lead of 23 points at the top of the points table and win their first league title in 30 years.

The 21-year-old former Borussia Dortmund player was also in the heart of the matter that resulted in Chelsea’s second goal. A joint attack by him and Tammy Abraham had led to Manchester City defender Fernandinho’s red card and penalty for the Blues which was eventually converted by Willian.

“The most important thing was that we got the three points that we desperately needed today. We looked at this game against a big opponent and we wanted to win it. We were at home, obviously in slightly different circumstances, but we’re happy that we came out and got a really good result,” Pulisic said about his performance as quoted on the official website of Chelsea Football Club.