India’s bowling brilliance restricts Pakistan to 241 in Champions Trophy clash

India overcame a spirited fight from Pakistan’s batters to bowl them out for 241 runs in a Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

A half-century by Saud Shakeel and his 104-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan were the highlights of Pakistan’s innings, with Khushdil Shah adding a useful contribution lower down the order.

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3-40.

Pakistan started positively, with openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq playing with intent.

However, just as the duo seemed to be settling on a good batting surface—and with India’s strike pacer Mohammed Shami forced off the field due to a leg injury—the tide turned.

The breakthrough came when Babar edged a Hardik Pandya outswinger to the wicketkeeper. Imam soon followed, run out by a direct hit from Axar Patel after attempting a risky single.

With India’s bowlers tightening their grip, Pakistan’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel were forced into a defensive approach, enduring a stretch of eight consecutive overs without a boundary.

Once settled, Rizwan and Shakeel began counterattacking, aided by a couple of dropped catches.

However, India struck back as Axar Patel bowled Rizwan, and Shakeel fell to a clever change of pace from Pandya.

Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah attempted to revive the innings with another partnership, but Kuldeep Yadav swung the momentum firmly in India’s favour by dismissing Agha and Shaheen Afridi in the 43rd over.

India now faces a manageable chase as they look to kick off their Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note.