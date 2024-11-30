Champions Trophy 2025: Under-pressure PCB likely to accept hybrid model

Under fire from the all-powerful ICC board after Friday’s virtual meeting failed to achieve consensus over the hosting of the upcoming Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly agreed to a hybrid hosting model of the tournament, scheduled to run between February and March next year.

According to multiple sources, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently in the UAE, lobbying for Pakistan’s cause, has put forward a list of conditions, in a bid to help Pakistan retain the hosting rights of the marque tournament.

The current predicament around the tournament arose after India remained unwilling to travel to Pakistan for security reasons, and the PCB refused to budge on BCCI’s requests for a hybrid model.

To end the impasse that has already derailed the ICC’s plans of announcing the schedule 100 days ahead of the tournament, the global body on Friday called for an emergency meeting attended by 12 full ICC members, three associate members, and the ICC Chair but that also failed to cut any ice.

Following the meeting, it has been learnt that the ICC communicated to the PCB on accepting the hybrid model as the only viable solution or be prepared to be ousted from the event.

Amidst all these, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai signalling his agreement to the hybrid model. According to a PCB statement regarding the meeting, Naqvi told Usmani that Pakistan was ready to host the Champions Trophy and all the preparations were on schedule. Usmani is also the chairman of the ICC’s associate members’ committee.

Naqvi also said that the situation in Pakistan was stable and all teams taking part in the mega-event would be provided state level security. He said the construction work at the stadiums which will host the tournament was also on schedule and the people of Pakistan were looking forward to watching the best teams and players play in the country.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the PCB’s acceptance to the hybrid model comes with a set of riders: All matches involving India, including group stages, semi-finals, and the final (if they qualify), will be played in Dubai due to India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan.

If India fails to progress beyond the group stages, Pakistan has secured the right to host the semi-finals and final in Lahore. And finally, if India gets hosting rights of future ICC tournaments, Pakistan’s matches will be played at neutral venues.

Bilateral cricket between the two countries have been affected due to frosty political relations. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

Last year, when Pakistan were granted the hosting rights of the Asia Cup, India refused to travel to the country, and eventually played their matches in Sri Lanka, including the final, under a hybrid model. Pakistan, however, travelled to India during the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup.