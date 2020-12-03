Olivier Giroud scored astonishing four goals as Chelsea secured a famous 4-0 away European win over Sevilla and, with it, also reached the top spot in their Champions League Group E.

The 34-year-old has also become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League era.

“Oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League era. Four goals for Olivier Giroud in Seville,” Champions League tweeted after the match on Wednesday evening.

“When I’m on the pitch I’m the happiest man, you know. I just try to do my job. I try to be patient and keep the faith, keep believing. I just try to bring something else to the team and sometimes, you know, you feel anything can happen and this night was one of them,” Giroud said while speaking to UEFA.com after the match.

The striker scored his opening goal in the eighth minute and rest of his three goals came in the second half (54, 74 and 83 minutes respectively).

Giroud is the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since his manager Frank Lampard did so against Aston Villa in March 2010, and the first ever Chelsea player to achieve that feat in a Champions League game.

“It was an amazing performance to score four goals in the Champions League is a fantastic achievement. I am delighted for him,” said Chelsea manager Lampard.