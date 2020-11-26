Robert Lewandowski continued on his dream run as he guided Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over RB Salzburg to qualify for the Round of 16 of the ongoing season of the UEFA Champions League.

On a night when the football world was shocked by the death of legend Diego Maradona, the Bavarians eased to a record-extending 15th straight win in the Champions League.

Lewandowski scored the opener at the twilight of the first half at the empty Allianz Arena. It was his 14th goal of the season and 71st altogether in the Champions League, bringing him level with Real Madrid legend Raul in third spot on the list of highest scorer of the competition. He is behind Cristiano Ronaldo (131) and Lionel Messi (118).

On their way to the knockouts, Bayern were joined by Manchester City, who secured a 1-0 away win to Olympiakos. Raheem Sterling’s back-heel goal was enough for Pep Guardiola’s men to register their fourth European win of the season in as many matches.

In another match, Real Madrid registered a 2-0 win against 10-man Inter Milan, who are on the brink of elimination now with only two draws from four matches.

Real Madrid, who are yet to qualify for the knockouts, were given the lead by Eden Hazard from the 12 yards spot in the eighth minute of the match at the San Siro Stadium.

An own goal from Achraf Hakimi gave the Spaniards a satisfying win in the match that they played without injured captain Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema. “They told us that you don’t win in the Champions League without Sergio Ramos, and this evening we did it,” said Zidane.

Meanwhile, the shock of the night was witnessed at the Anfield as Liverpool were handed a rare home defeat by a low-key Atalanta team on Wednesday.

The Italian team won 2-0 against the overpowered Jurgen Klopp’s team to keep the Reds waiting for their play-off berth. Two goals in four minutes from Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens ended Liverpool’s 100 per cent run in this season’s competition.

The 2018-19 champions had the chance to become the first team from Group D to qualify for the Round of 16. But a lackadaisical display from Liverpool, without most of their first team players, was deservingly punished by Atalanta.