Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has heaped praises on his Chelsea counterpart ahead of their second-leg match of Round of 16 in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Saturday.

Flick said that Lampard has done an “extraordinary job” in his first season as the manager at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have managed to finish fourth in this season’s Premier League and qualify for next season’s Champions League with with a squad marred by transfer ban and full of academy graduates.

“I can say Lampard has been doing an extraordinary job with Chelsea. They’ve managed to qualify for next season’s Champions League through the Premier League and they’ve been pretty successful after the restart. I like the way they play and how they’ve performed,” Flick said as quoted by Goal.com.

Chelsea go to Munich with a tumultuous task of overturning the three-goal deficit of the first leg which was played back in March before the COVID-19 pandemic had struck.

The Bayern Munich manager has suggested Chelsea to give it their all as they wouldn’t have anything to lose and refused refused to underestimate his London-based opponents

“If I would be in the position of the Chelsea manager or Chelsea fan, I would say we have nothing to lose we will try to give all we have and we’ll see.

“We have respect for our opponents. We know Chelsea have a great and also big squad with lots of players who have fantastic potential,” he said.

Chelsea boss Lampard, on the other hand, has accepted that his team have a huge task ahead. But he has also tried to motivate his players by saying that they have a chance to do “something special”.

“I believe we can, otherwise I shouldn’t be here. We have to believe, more importantly the players have to believe as they take on this game,” Lampard said as quoted on the official website of Chelsea.

“It’s a huge task, no doubt. It’s going to be extremely tough, but games have turned to big degrees, some famous games, great games, so we have to believe we have the opportunity to do something special.

“We have to go into the game with that thought, give everything to the game, play with confidence, and that’s what I expect to see from the players. Not an attitude of this being a difficult match in a negative sense, it has to be a positive sense,” he added.