Champion Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra shortlisted for World Athlete of the Year 2023 award

Champion Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award by the World Athletics.

Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the Javelin Gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He then rewrote the script by topping the podium at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest earlier this year. Later, the 25-year-old finished second in the Diamond League 2023 before defending his title at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Neeraj is among 11 athletes nominated for the award. Sprinter Noah Lyles, steeplechaser Soufiane El Bakkali, and racewalker Alvaro Martin are also in the fray.

Advertisement

Though known for achieving many historical firsts for India, He will face stiff competition for the World Athlete of the Year 2023 award from each of the other 10 athletes shortlisted.

Sprinter Noah Lyles of the USA is the 100m and 200m world champion and the world leader in 200m. He also bagged the gold medal for the USA in the men’s 4×100m relay at Budapest 2023.

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, who specializes in the 3000m steeplechase, is undefeated in six finals. The Olympic champion defended his world title earlier this year.

The athletes shortlisted for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis, the reigning world champion in the men’s pole vault, and Spanish race walker Alvaro Martin, world champion in the 20km and 35km events, are also on the shortlist for the World Athlete of the Year award.

A three-way voting process will determine the final five finalists to be announced by World Athletics on November 13 or 14.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email. Meanwhile, fans will be able to vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Voting for the World Athletes of the Year will close on October 28.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on December 11.