Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has said that the century he scored in the pink-balk warm-up match against Austta ‘A’ had given him confidence ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Pant scored a fiery 73-ball hundred in the second innings of the D/N practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground which ended in a draw but gave India the chance to bat twice against the pink ball.

Apart from Pant (103*), Hanuma Vihari (104*), Shubman Gill (65) and Mayank Agarwal (61) also made notable contributions in the drawn match which was dominated by the visitors. Indian pace quartet of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj also impressed with their fierce bowling during the course of the game.

“I think it was a pretty good scenario, when you are playing a three-day first-class game with the pink ball, it was important that we got a practice game with the pink ball. Our bowlers bowled really well, batsmen got some time in the middle, I think we got pretty good practice. Playing under the lights is difficult with the pink ball, the ball starts swinging, batting is relatively easier during the day time,” Pant told bcci.tv.

“Hanuma Vihari and I planned on building a partnership and we planned on batting throughout the day. It was important that I got some time in the middle, the confidence is built slowly, and in the last over of the day, I scored 22 runs to bring up my century. In the last over of the day, I started hitting shots and Vihari told me that I can bring up a century. Eventually, I scored a ton and this gave me confidence,” he added.

India had scored just 194 in their first innings where almost all the batters, except Bumrah (55*), failed to deliver. However, the team improved its performance in the second innings and scored 386/4 declared, setting a 473-run target for Australia A. The hosts reached 307/4 in the final session on Sunday when both teams decided to shake hands and end the match in a draw. Ben McDermott remained not out at 107 while Jack Wildermuth scored unbeaten 111 for Australia A.

“We were dismissed quickly in the first innings, there was some moisture on the wicket in the first innings, the ball was swinging in the second innings as well. Everyone got an idea about the wicket and hence the second innings was better. When I went out to bat in the second innings on day two, quite a few overs were left in the day,” Pant said.

India’s tour of Australia kicked off with the ODI series from November 27 which Australia won 2-1. It was followed by the three-match T20I series from December 4, won by India 2-1.

The Virat Kohli-led team will now begin their title defence of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The first Test at Adelaide will be India’s first day-nigt Test outside home soil. It will also be skipper Virat Kohli’s only appearance in all-whites in Australia this time as he would return to India on a paternity leave after the opener.

Kohli had already informed the BCCI about his wish to return to India to unite with his wife Anushka Sharma. They are expecting their first child in January next year.

The day-night Test will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).