After Germany’s Sebastian Vettel announced not to continue with Ferrari from the next season, the Italy-based company signed Spanish driver Carlos Sainz for the next two years.

“Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow is pleased to announce that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship,” said Ferrari on its official website.

Meanwhile, Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto heaped praise on the 25-year-old racer, saying: “I’m pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari as from the 2021 championship. With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family.

“We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past.

“We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves”.