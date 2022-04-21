Carlos Sainz renews contract with Ferrari F1 team till 2024

Carlos Sainz has renewed his contract with Ferrari, keeping him with the Italian team until the end of the 2024 F1 season, the Formula One team announced ahead of the fourth Grand Prix in Imola, here on Thursday.

“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari. I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable,” Sainz was quoted as saying by Formula 1.com.

The 27-year-old Spaniard had a stellar debut season with Ferrari last year, scoring points in all races and finishing on the podium four times on his way to a career-best fifth place in the standings, two places above teammate Charles Leclerc.

Last month Sainz said he was “extremely close” to signing a deal with Ferrari, and in the days leading up to Ferrari’s first home race of the season at Imola, an agreement was reached.

“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far this season,” Carlos Sainz said.

“I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win,” he added.

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto said, “I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’s contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity. In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities.”

(Inputs from IANS)