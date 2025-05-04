Formula 1: Norris wins chaotic Miami Sprint as McLaren secure 1-2 spot

Lando Norris claimed a dramatic victory in the Sprint at the Miami Grand Prix, capitalising on a well-timed pit stop and late Safety Car intervention to lead home a McLaren 1-2 finish ahead of Oscar Piastri. The race was marked by unpredictable weather, early crashes, pit lane chaos, and a series of investigations that reshaped the final order.

Heavy rain before the Sprint created treacherous conditions at the Miami International Autodrome. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the first casualty, crashing out on his way to the grid before the race even began. A red flag followed the formation lap due to poor visibility, forcing all 19 remaining cars back to the pit lane.

Advertisement

Once the Sprint resumed in better conditions, pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli struggled off the line, allowing Piastri to take the lead into Turn 1. Norris followed closely in second as Antonelli fell to fourth after a wide moment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the entire field – bar Carlos Sainz on full wets – started on intermediate tyres, with the damp but drying track demanding rapid strategy changes.

As the laps unfolded, teams began rolling the dice. Yuki Tsunoda was the first to switch to slicks, prompting a flurry of pit stops. Lewis Hamilton made an early call to switch to softs and gained ground, while chaos erupted when Max Verstappen and Antonelli collided in the pit lane due to an unsafe release by Red Bull, leaving debris scattered and Antonelli forced to abort his stop.

The turning point came when Piastri pitted from the lead on Lap 14, handing track position to Norris. Moments later, Fernando Alonso crashed heavily after being tagged by Liam Lawson, triggering a Safety Car. Norris made his stop just as the caution was called, perfectly timing his entry to rejoin in the lead, effectively securing the win.

With the race ending under the Safety Car, Norris crossed the line first, securing his first win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Piastri followed in second, sealing a McLaren 1-2. Hamilton finished third for Ferrari, benefitting from strategy and Verstappen’s 10-second penalty for the pit lane incident, which dropped the Red Bull driver out of the points.

Alex Albon delivered an impressive fourth-place finish for Williams, though he faces a post-race investigation for a potential Safety Car infringement. George Russell, Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, and Ollie Bearman completed the points-paying positions, though Lawson too is under review for his role in Alonso’s crash.