Captaincy brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility: Shreyas Iyer

A week after leading Punjab Kings to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, star cricketer Shreyas Iyer is gearing up for another high-stakes challenge. This time at the helm of Sobo Mumbai Falcons in the semi-finals of the T20 Mumbai League 2025!

Enjoying a golden run as captain, Iyer’s leadership has been instrumental in steering the Falcons to the last-four stage, making them strong contenders for the title. The 30-year-old batter has been in sublime form, skilfully balancing a squad that blends youth and experience.

Under his captaincy, the Falcons secured their semi-final berth with an impressive record — four wins out of five league-stage matches.

“Captaincy brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility. You’re always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team. Whenever there’s a hurdle or some kind of adversity, it usually comes to the captain. I think I’ve gained a lot of experience — I’ve been captaining since I was 22. I’ve truly enjoyed the journey and embraced the role. I love coming out and leading the side,” Iyer said.

Speaking about handling high-pressure situations, he added: “I just try to get into my zone and focus on the task at hand. I stay in the present and embrace the situation — even the crowd. Sometimes, their energy is electrifying and really pushes you forward. I keep telling myself I want the crowd to chant my name — that thought alone motivates me.”

Iyer is one of the top international stars participating in one of India’s most prominent domestic franchise-based T20 leagues, alongside players like Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube.

The star right-hander also spoke about the T20 Mumbai League’s role in developing young talent and giving them meaningful exposure.

“The Mumbai Cricket Association has made great efforts to create this league and identify consistent grassroots performers. It’s a great platform for young players to express themselves and rise beyond club cricket.”

From a young boy chasing dreams at Shivaji Park to becoming a match-winner for India, Iyer’s journey has been truly inspiring. Reflecting on his experience of playing alongside familiar faces, he shared:

“There are a lot of familiar faces in the dressing room. I’ve played with some of them in club cricket and during my school and college days. It feels great to be back and playing with my teammates here.”

The semi-finals and final of the T20 Mumbai League will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

In the first semi-final, Eagle Thane Strikers will take on Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, while Sobo Mumbai Falcons face off against Bandra Blasters in the second semi-final, scheduled for 7:30 pm.