Can’t talk about future of any player: Gambhir on retirements of senior players

India’s 3-1 series loss to Australia has raised questions over the

futures of two of the team’s struggling statesmen — Rohit Sharma and

Virat Kohli — but head coach Gautam Gambhir insisted that the duo’s

future plans are entirely their call and the decision to retire or not

lies with the players themselves.

Both Rohit and Virat have been going through a lean patch in Tests and

failed to make any impact in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series.

Rohit missed the first match due to the birth of his second child and

returned to scores of 3, 6, 10, 3, 9 across the three Tests in

Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne. He eventually decided to opt out of

the Sydney Test, handing over the captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah.

Similarly, Kohli also struggled, scoring just 5 runs in the first

innings in Perth before showing signs of returning to form with a

much-awaited unbeaten century in the second innings. But he failed to

capitalise on the momentum in the rest of the series and ended up with

scores of 7, 11, 3, 36, 5, 17, and 6 while continuing with his

struggles outside the off-stump.

Speaking about his two senior-most players in the post-match press

conference, Gambhir left the big decision to them.

“I can’t talk about the future of any player. It’s up to them as

well,” Gambhir said.

“But yes, what I can say is that they still have the hunger. They

still have the passion. They’re tough people. And hopefully they can

continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all

know, whatever they plan, they will plan for the best interest of

Indian cricket,” he added.

Gambhir, who had himself gone through a phase late in his career where

he was out of form but battling to make the team, insisted that the

most important thing about a player is his contribution to the side’s

success.