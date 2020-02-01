After Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad on Friday mankaded Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira in the fourth quarterfinal match of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020, England pacer James Anderson has requested the International Cricket Council and Marylebone Cricket Club to remove the law.

“Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC??” said Anderson retweeting the video of Ahmad mankading Huraira on Friday.

Mankading is running out the non-striker, i.e. the batsman who is at the bowler’s end. If the bowler notices that the non-striker has left the crease/ground well before the ball is bowled, he/she can dislodge the bails and the batsman will be out as per the rule books. This kind of dismissal is widely considered against the spirit of the game.

Talking about the match on Friday, riding on 64-run knock from Huraira, Pakistan U-19 defeated Afghanistan U-19 by 6 wickets. Chasing a 190-run target, the Green Brigade had a walk in the park to set up a semifinal clash with India on February 4 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Earlier, riding on a superb bowling effort from their bowlers on Friday, Pakistan had bundled out Afghanistan for 189 runs in 49.1 overs after Afghan skipper Farhan Zakhil won the toss and opted to bat first at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Mohammad Amir Khan was the wrecker-in-chief, returning figures of 3 for 58 in his 10 overs, while right-arm leg break bowler Fahad Munir conceded 29 runs in his 7 overs and took 2 wickets.