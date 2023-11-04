Can birthday boy Kohli propel India to 8th straight win in top-of-table contest against South Africa?

The iconic Eden Gardens is all set to host one of the most riveting contests of the ongoing ICC World Cup as the two most impressive sides of the tournament — India and South Africa — face off in the top-of-the-table contest on Sunday.

While both teams still have one round left to play, the face-off between India and the Proteas is already gearing momentum as India with their all-round package and South Africa, with their power-hitting — occupy the top-two spots in the league table after six rounds.

Except for a blip against the Netherlands, South Africa have blown away all their opponents before shedding their chokers tag by pulling off a nerve-wracking chase over Pakistan. On the other hand, India has been on a blemish-free run with an all-win record.

The Temba Bavuma-led side displayed brilliant temperament to convince they can handle the pressure by holding their nerve to scrape past Pakistan by one wicket in their previous game, but they will need to do more to escape unhurt against a rampaging Indian side.

This is the second top-of-the-table clash for the home side, after having decimated New Zealand at Dharamsala to maintain their winning momentum, and will eye for an encore against the Proteas in The City of Joy.

The match holds special significance to one of India’s batting stalwarts – Virat Kohli, who will turn 35 on Sunday, and the run-machine will be expected to lit up the celebrations with a special 49th ODI century, to match master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s milestone in the 50-over format.

Kohli has so far slammed a hundred and three fifty-plus scores in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, and with the wicket at the Eden promising another run-feast, expecting a three-figure score from the Delhi batter won’t be a tall ask.

Besides Kohli, the onus will also be on the skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been in sublime form, along with the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to tame the South African bowlers.

Much of the credit for India’s seven wins in seven games, goes to the bowling attack, with Mohammed Shami emerging a gamechanger, by picking 14 wickets in 22 overs at an average of 6.71 and economy of 4.27. With back to back five wicket hauls, Shami has cemented his spot back in the Playing XI after initially warming the bench for the first couple of matches. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been impressive as ever, while the slower bowlers – Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav – have also been on the money.

Pandya ruled out; Krishna named replacement

Star allrounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup due to the ankle injury he picked against Bangladesh last month. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has replaced him in India’s squad.

Pandya has been out of action ever since he injured himself last month when he appeared to twist his left ankle while trying to stop a shot in his follow-through during his first over against Bangladesh. He took no further part in that match and was taken for scans. He has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP,” Pandya said on social media.

Prasidh, who marked his return from a long layoff due to a stress fracture of the back when India toured Ireland in August, was also part of the Asia Cup squad, but has largely been warming the bench barring an inconsequential game against Bangladesh. However, his experience of playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders could come in handy in case he’s picked as a last-minute inclusion.