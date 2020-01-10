Chelsea’s teenage sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is his favourite footballer of current times and mentioned former Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho as his idol and favourite sportsperson of all time.

On being asked about his favourite sportsperson of current times, Hudson-Odoi named Ronaldo and said that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is a great role model who has worked his way towards greatness.

“Cristiano Ronaldo. I say that because of the way he handles himself. All the way through his career he has been professional and worked his way through to where he is to this day. He is a great role model for loads of people so I would say, Cristiano Ronaldo,” Hudson-Odoi was quoted as saying on the official website of Chelsea.

Speaking about Ronaldinho, the 19-year-old England international termed the Brazilian World Cup-winner as his favourite sports star of all time.

“I would say, Ronaldinho, just because of the way he played. He had loads of positivity and always had a smile on his face. He always was encouraging and being positive in everything he does. So for me, Ronaldinho is an idol and my favourite past star,” Hudson-Odoi said.

After making his return from an injury, which he suffered in the last season, Hudson-Odoi took the hard way around to get back to the form as he was seen gradually improving with every passing matchday. Though he is yet to get back to his best, the Chelsea academy graduate was a lively presence in the third-round FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest and he was declared the man of the match.