In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is set to start its work of recruiting two national selectors at its first meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Notably, the three-member CAC comprising of former Indian cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, was appointed on 31 January but have not had much to do since then.

They will now be shortlisting the applicants for the selectors’ role for personal interviews.

The star of the 1983 World cup winning team, Madan Lal, had earlier told PTI that as many as 44 applications were received by the CAC for two positions. He has confirmed on Monday that he will be moving to Mumbai on Tuesday for the meeting.

“Yes, I will be going for the meeting but I don’t know the details yet,” he told PTI.

However, a BCCI source has confirmed PTI that the meeting is for the shortlisting of the candidates for the vacancy.

It is worth highlighting that the CAC is looking for replacements for MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda who have completed their respective terms in the selection committee.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also expected to be present in Mumbai for the meeting. Ganguly had earlier stated that the new panel will be selecting the teams for the South Africa series beginning on 12 March.

“There is still time for the South Africa series. The entire process for picking the new selectors will be done this week,” a BCCI official told PTI.

If these reports turn out to be true then the squad for the South Africa series may indeed be selected by the new selection committee comprising of two new members who will be recruited by the CAC.