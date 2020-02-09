Sachin Tendulkar came out of his retirement to play one over off star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday to raise money for Australian bushfire victims.

The first ball Sachin Tendulkar has faced for five and a half years out in the middle, delivered by @EllysePerry 💪 pic.twitter.com/HqFVgdap7M — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 9, 2020

Tendulkar faced Perry during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match. The legend was seen donning the green and gold colours of the Australian jersey as he started the over off Perry with a boundary.

Other than facing 2019 Women’s Cricketer of the Year Perry, the former Indian cricketer also batted against her teammate Alex Blackwell. Tendulkar said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.

Tendulkar, who was already set to take part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash as a coach, was challenged by Perry herself in a video message to bat an over to help the Bushfire affected communities.

Not our day today, but we’re gearing up for a huge day tomorrow with the Bushfire Cricket Bash straight after our must-win match against England!@sachin_rt, keen for a hit in the middle to rustle up a few more $ for bushfire affected communities? 👉 https://t.co/aKGDE5AH4f pic.twitter.com/RtAxyot7ow — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 8, 2020

Responding to the challenge, Tendulkar had written, “Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle. ”

Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle. You can get involved & donate now on https://t.co/IObcYarxKr https://t.co/gl3IVirCBY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 8, 2020

The Ponting XI, led by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, won the Bushfire Bash match dramatically by one run. Batting first against Gilchrist XI, they had put a mammoth total of 104/5 in the allotted 10 overs. West Indian legend Brian Lara was the star of the pack as he smashed 30 runs off 14 balls. Ponting scored 26 in 14 balls.

Chasing, the Adam Gilchrist-led side ended their innings at 103 before Shane Watson and Andrew Symonds hit fiery 30 and 29 respectively.