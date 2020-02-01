The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the much-awaited Bushfire Cricket Bash set to be played on February 8, confirmed Cricket Australia. The Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 final will also be played at the venue on the same day.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash is one of three headline acts on the cricket’s day of giving ‘The Big Appeal’, which will also see two other cricket matches on the same day. Other than the bushfire relief match, there will be the BBL final and a women’s tri-series match between India and Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

“The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider and will be played at the SCG after the Sixers beat the Stars last night to earn hosting rights for the BBL Final,” a statement of Cricket Australia read.

“We’re thrilled to be taking the KFC Big Bash League Final and Bushfire Cricket Bash to the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground,” Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, said in an official statement.

All the profits raised in The Big Appeal will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund which will be then used for the upliftment and betterment of the people affected in the devastating bushfires which have burnt 18.6 million hectares (46 million acres; 186,000 square kilometres;) and killed 34 people.

The exhibition match will see a flurry of former international stars taking to the field. It will be a 10-overs-per-side contest with a powerplay of five overs and no bowling restrictions. The captains will be allowed to substitute batsmen in the middle of the innings. ‘

Player of the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Holly Ferling, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh.

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh

Non-playing capacity: Steve Waugh, Mel Jones, Andrew Johns