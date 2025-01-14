Bumrah pips Cummins to win ICC Player of Month for December

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2024 after his sensational performance during the recent tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Leading India’s attack single-handedly, Bumrah emerged the chief tormentor of Australian batter, claiming 22 wickets in three Tests in December at an outstanding average of 14.22. He ended the five-Test tour Down Under with an overall tally of 32 wickets from nine innings at an average of 13.06 with three five-wicket hauls to his name. The first Test and final Test were held in November and January.

“I am thrilled to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December. It is always humbling to be chosen for individual accolades, and it is always nice to be recognized for your efforts. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy was one of the most closely fought contests ever, and it was an honour for me to go out there and perform for my country,” said Bumrah in a statement.

Bumrah’s match-winning contributions included a nine-wicket haul in Brisbane and a five-wicket display in Melbourne as he edged out Australian skipper Pat Cummins and South African Dane Paterson for the award, stated the ICC.

He also reached a significant milestone, becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.

Bumrah’s brilliance was evident from the very start, with a standout performance in Adelaide. His four-wicket haul was instrumental in minimising Australia’s lead in the first innings, keeping India within striking distance.

The 31-year-old followed this up with a sensational display in Brisbane, where his six wickets in the first innings dismantled Australia’s batting order. Bumrah added three more scalps in the second innings to complete a nine-wicket match haul.

His efforts ensured the rain-affected match ended in a draw, keeping India alive in the series.

The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne saw Bumrah deliver yet another stellar performance. He picked up four wickets in the first innings, providing a rare bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre bowling effort by the Indian team. He then secured a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling Australia out for 234. Despite his heroics, India’s batting faltered, resulting in a 184-run defeat.

India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3. In a challenging tour for the Indian team, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior, earning him the Player of the Series Award.

On the other hand, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland also won her second ICC Women’s Player of the Month crown, beating Smriti Mandhana and Nonkululeko Mlaba in the global vote. The 23-year-old played a pivotal role in Australia’s recent ODI series wins over India and New Zealand.

Against India, Sutherland scored a magnificent century in the third ODI with her knock of 110 (95) and finished the three-match series with 122 runs along with six wickets. The seaming all-rounder continued her rich form against New Zealand, registering her second successive century with an unbeaten knock of 105 (81) which saw her win consecutive Player of the Match awards.

Sutherland is in contention for another ICC Award, having been nominated in both ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year category and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Commenting on her victory, Sutherland expressed delight about being able to contribute to the team’s win, mentioning the importance of the series victories against India and New Zealand in the lead up to the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

“December was a great month for us and it was nice to be able to contribute to the team’s success. We’ve got great depth within the squad so to be able to make the most of the opportunities to spend some time out in the middle was really pleasing. Those ODIs were really important for us ahead of the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup, and it was great to be able to win both series against India and New Zealand,” Sutherland said.