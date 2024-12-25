Bumrah equals Ashwin’s India record after Brisbane exploits

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has achieved the joint-highest rating ever by an Indian player, equalling the record rating points held by recently-retired spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and the 31-year-old has the chance of going one better during the upcoming Melbourne Test.

On the other hand, Travis Head’s continued stellar run helped him close in on the top three spots in the ICC men’s Test batting rankings.

Apart from the duo, several successful performances across formats in the recently concluded contests have brought noteworthy shifts in the men’s rankings.

Bumrah strengthened his hold over the top spot in the Test bowling ranking after a stellar outing in Brisbane gaining 14 rating points after his 9/94, with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood trailing him at the second and third place respectively.

Bumrah’s 904 points is the joint-highest total ever achieved by an India Test bowler, standing alongside newly-retired Ravichandran Ashwin, who achieved the feat in December 2016.

Head’s heroic knock of 152 at the Gabba to follow up his ton at Adelaide, has taken him one spot above to number four with 825 points, while compatriot Steve Smith’s century in the third Test gets him into the top ten fray once again.

On the other hand, KL Rahul’s resilient display in India’s first innings takes him ten places above to 40th.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins’ has earned his place back in the top 10 all-rounders, following his four wickets with the ball and 42 runs in

the third Test against India. Travis Head also moves nine places up to 29th, showcasing his prowess with the ball as well.