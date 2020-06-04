Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes admitted that he cried after learning about his move to the Old Trafford. He said that it was a dream-come-true moment for him to play at the club where his idol Cristino Ronaldo had played.

“You know, I will say the truth that I was scared,” Fernandes said in an Instagram Live interview with Mario Djurovski. “It was a dream [come true] but it was a big dream.

“For me, playing in England and for Manchester [United] was the highest part of my career. To play in the Premier League, for one of the best teams in the world.

“When I received the call saying: ‘Bruno, you have the chance of moving to Manchester’ I called my wife, my brother, my sister, my mother and just started crying.

“But I was crying through happiness. I fought all my life for this, for this top club. The chance was here and I needed to take it with both hands, to follow my dream.

“My family knew since the beginning that I wanted to be a footballer, they knew my big dream was to be in the Premier League and to play for Manchester.”

Fernandes also said that he was excited to link up with Paul Pogba, who has been injured since December and whom the Portugal international described as one of the best players in the world.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has justified his 55 million Euro price tag with three goals and four assists already in just nine outings for the Red Devils. He has also inspired the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led side to lift their performance as they are yet to lose since Fernandes’ arrival.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government in last week gave the Premier League the approval to resume the 2019-20 season on June 17 but asserted that all the health guidelines and social distancing measures be strongly adhered to.

The government, in fact, gave a green light to all forms of sports to restart from June 1 as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) published the ‘Stage Three’ guidance.