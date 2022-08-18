British billionaire Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United

If Manchester United went on the market, British businessman Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in purchasing the Premier League team.

After failing in his bid to purchase Chelsea in May, Ratcliffe, the owner of the chemical company Ineos and a supporter of Manchester United, is reportedly now focusing on the Red Devils. This is according to the PA news agency.

The announcement follows a Bloomberg article that said the club’s owners, the Glazer family, who have controlled it since 2005, were considering selling a small portion of their ownership.

Recent attempts by Radcliffe to acquire Chelsea were unsuccessful because Todd Boehly was successful in unseating Roman Abramovich as owner, according to DPA.

Ineos would be interested in buying a lesser part with the intention of eventually owning the club, according to a business spokeswoman.

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership,” an Ineos spokesperson said in the Times.

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”

Given that it already owns the Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport and the French Ligue 1 team Nice, Ineos is interested in expanding its athletic holdings.

Additionally, it supports the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, formerly known as Team Sky.

The Glazers are extremely unpopular with United supporters, who are dissatisfied with the club’s ownership structure and the team’s deteriorating on-field performances after nine years without a Premier League championship.

The followers frequently demonstrate against them. Manchester United declined to respond on the report.

It occurs the same day Elon Musk made a joke about purchasing the club.

