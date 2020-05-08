West Indies batting legend Brian Lara took to Instagram to post an old picture with Indian batsman Suresh Raina. The picture dates back to 2003 when Lara was one of the best batsmen in world cricket while Raina was looking to make his senior team debut.

“Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player. #2003 #tell,” Lara captioned the image.

While the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star acknowledged the post and even agreed that it was his fan moment, it was Lara’s reply to this that has left the internet in splits.

Lara trolled Raina for his fashion sense. “@sureshraina3 but oversize clothing is now a thing of the past. #lastdance,” Lara commented.

Had everything gone according to plan, Raina would have been featuring for CSK in the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) but the tournament has been suspended indefinitely owing to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already infected more than 38,00,000 people worldwide while over 2,69,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.