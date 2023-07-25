Brian Harman’s family: Golf champion who looks like Ricky Ponting is a family man

On a sunny Sunday, the pro American golfer, Brian Harman, secured a spectacular victory at The Open Championship, capturing the attention of many for his striking resemblance to former Australian batsman Ricky Ponting. As the buzz around his doppelgänger status continues, let’s take a closer look at Brian Harman’s family.

Brian Harman tied the knot with Kelly Van Slyke on December 13, 2014. Together, they have a beautiful family of five, residing in the serene St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Brian’s wife Kelly Van Slyke

Born on April 10, 1985, in Syracuse, N.Y., Kelly Van Slyke pursued her education at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University. In 2010, she proudly earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, specializing in radiation therapy.

After completing her university studies, Van Slyke embarked on a fulfilling career as a radiation therapist at the esteemed UC San Diego radiation oncology center. There, she played an integral role in helping numerous cancer patients undergo their much-needed treatments.

In addition to her work as a radiation therapist, Van Slyke also tried her hand as a Pilates instructor, sharing her expertise at Pilates Loft. Her dedication helped many individuals enhance their core muscles, improve posture, increase flexibility, and achieve better balance.

Since tying the knot with Brian Harman, Kelly Van Slyke has been a steadfast pillar of support in his successful golfing journey. Harman acknowledges the vital role his wife has played in carving out his flourishing golf career.

Together, Brian Harman and Kelly Van Slyke have joyfully welcomed three adorable children into their lives. In 2016, they embraced their first daughter, Cooper, followed by two sons named Walter and Jack.

As a devoted family, they often spend cherished moments cheering on Brian during his thrilling golf matches. They’ve been present at various events, such as the 2014 John Deere Classic and the 2022 Masters, showing unwavering support for their beloved golfer. Though they couldn’t be physically present at the triumphant 2023 British Open, where Harman emerged victorious, they celebrated the momentous win from the comfort of their home, glued to their television screens.